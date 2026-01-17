Just In: Museveni wins Ugandan presidential election

The Ugandan Electoral Commission sas declared Yoweri Museveni as winner of the held 2026 Presidential Election.

The Commission’s chairperson, Simon Byabakama, declared the incumbent president winner of the polls, after pulling half of the total 11.4 votes by the electorate, adding that he fulfilled all expectations of a winner and is deserving of a return to the seat for an extended term.

“Having obtained the highest number of votes in the election and the votes cast in his favour being more than 50 per cent of the total valid votes cast at the election, the Commission hereby declares Candidate Yoweri Museveni as the winner of the election,”Byabakama said on Saturday.

Museveni, 81, is now eligible for another five years in power having been in power since 1986 winning seven elections