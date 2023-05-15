JUST IN: Murphy Afolabi bids world farewell amid tears

Barely 24 hours after medical experts at the Isolo General Hospital pronounced popular Yoruba movie actor, Murphy Afolabi, dead, the body of the artiste has been laid to rest amid tears globally from relatives, colleagues, and his fans within the country and abroad.

The deceased artiste’s body was committed to mother earth at about 6 pm, minutes after its arrival from Isolo General Hospital mortuary where he was kept after medical experts pronounced him Brought In Dead (BID).

Afolabi’s body was placed in a grave that was dug inside his house in Aleke community in Ikorodu Local Government on Monday by Islamic clerics.

Artistes present at the burial include the President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr. Latin, Mercy Aigbe, Damola Olatunji, Afeez Owo, and others.

MORE DETAILS SOON

