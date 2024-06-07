JUST IN: Multichoice to give Nigerian one month free subscription

After much argument, the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal has ordered Multichoice Nigeria to give subscribers on its DStv and GOtv platforms one month of free subscription for effecting increment in subscription fee without adhering to the court order.

Aside from that, the tribunal also compelled the firm to N150 million fine for challenging the jurisdiction of the court after being restrained from increasing the prices of its packages.

Justice Thomas Okosu-led panel issued the ruling on Friday in Abuja.

Before the ruling, Multichoice Nigeria hiked the subscription rates for its DStv and GOtv packages despite the orders of the tribunal.

The CCPT had stopped Multichoice from increasing its subscription tariffs and cost of products and services scheduled to begin on May 1.

The tribunal had stressed that the increments be suspended pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice filed by Barrister Festus Onifade.