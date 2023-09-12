JUST IN: Motorboy dies during auto crash in Lagos

A truck assistant popularly called motorboy, has been confirmed dead and the driver sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash that occurred on Otedola Bridge in Lagos State.

As gathered, the truck without a number plate was involved in a solitary accident while trying to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle on the road.

It was learnt that while the driver was trying to avoid the vehicle, lost control and the truck skied off the Otedola Bridge and spread the wheat it was conveying on the road.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the casualty figure, disclosed that products scattered on the road, preventing vehicular movements.

According to him, on arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a truck with unknown registration number was involved in a solitary accident.

“Further information gathered at the scene revealed that, the truck while descending the hill from Mobil filling station inward OTEDOLA was trying to avoid collusion with another vehicle,lost control and crashed into the side of the bridge.

“The driver compartment was found hanging down the bridge with some of the product (wheat) all over the road blocking the entire route under the bridge inward Otedola estate.

“A young adult male who happens to be one of the occupants of the truck fell off the bridge and lost his life.

‘The Agency’s Crane has been dispatched for swift recovery of the impediment”.

