Morocco beats Super Eagles 4-2 on penalties

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have crashed out of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, after a semi final penalty shootout loss to tournament’s hosts, Morocco.

After a tensed up regulation and extra time play with no winner, the game went into penalties where Youssef En-Nesyri stroked the winning spot kick into the bottom corner after Yassine Bounou saved from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi to help the Atlas Lions reach their first AFCON final since 2004, as they bid to lift the trophy for the first time since 1976.

The North Africans were worthy winners after a spirited and commanding display in all 120 match minutes, forcing Nigeria to just two shots with one on target, alongside better ball possession stat.