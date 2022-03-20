JUST IN: Monaco thrashes PSG 3-0 during French league game

A French football club, Monaco, has defeated Paris Sainte Germain (PSG) by 3-0 during their league match, increasing the loss suffered to four in the current season.

The victory moves Monaco up to seventh in the table, just three points off fifth-placed Strasbourg while PSG remains 15 points ahead of the chasing pack after their Week 29 game.

PSG’s defeat against the seventh placed team may grant second-placed Marseille with the ambition of pulling off the impossible and catching the runaway leaders.

The performance of the league leaders was reported to have been woeful and the team didn’t play like a side fighting for a title at the end of the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

