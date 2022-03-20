Report on Interest
JUST IN: Monaco thrashes PSG 3-0 during French league game

A French football club, Monaco, has defeated Paris Sainte Germain (PSG) by 3-0 during their league match, increasing the loss suffered to four in the current season.

The victory moves Monaco up to seventh in the table, just three points off fifth-placed Strasbourg while PSG remains 15 points ahead of the chasing pack after their Week 29 game.

PSG’s defeat against the seventh placed team may grant second-placed Marseille with the ambition of pulling off the impossible and catching the runaway leaders.

The performance of the league leaders was reported to have been woeful and the team didn’t play like a side fighting for a title at the end of the season.

Ben Yedder’s two goals may have put him two clear in Ligue 1’s golden boot race, but the outstanding player for the hosts was undoubtedly Ruben Aguilar.
He was everywhere down the right, making five interceptions, four tackles, and three clearances in defence, winning the ball 11 times including eight duels. Going forward, the right-back had 76 touches and completed five crosses, entering the final third 10 times and passing on 15 occasions when there. Ubiquitous.
Well, who saw that coming! Runaway league leaders PSG were made to look extremely ordinary by a Monaco side who were exceptional throughout the game! From front to back the hosts were resolute, and once Volland came on to score in the 68th minute, any PSG attempt at a comeback was well and truly over.
Ben Yedder dispatched a late penalty to score his second of the game, and round off a complete performance from a Monaco side who pick up just their second win in six games!
