JUST IN: Mohbad vomited, died after receiving three injections –Lagos CP

After days of thorough investigations on circumstances surrounding demise of fast-rising Afrobeat artiste Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has disclosed that the artiste vomited, developed goosebumps and died after three injection of high douses were allegedly administered on him by an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe.

Owohunwa stated that Ogedemgbe, who was being held as a principal suspect in the singer’s murder, was alleged to have carried out the medical exercise without the guidance of a qualified nurse and injected the deceased in his apartment in Lekki axis of the state.

The police boss disclosed that the auxiliary nurse who was still in detention has been identified as a prime suspect and Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, who invited the nurse to the singer’s apartment, was also identified as a major suspect that has case to prove.

According to him, they were among the over 20 suspects already questioned by the law enforcement agency during the ongoing investigations to unravel what transpired before and after the singer’s demise.

The Lagos CP disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday at the state Command headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos, to inform Nigerians on finding of investigations that were being carried out by the police in the state.

As gathered, Mohbad attended a musical concert at Ikorodu Town Hall at about 2100hrs on the invitation of Soso Soberekon to promote De-General Bitters beverages. And did this with his childhood friend, Ibrahim Owoduni popularly called Prime Boy, and others.

At the end of his performance at about 2300hrs, as he made to exit the venue with his entourage, he discovered that his vehicle had been blocked by other vehicles, while some of his fans and hoodlums were also on ground.

It was learnt that after the singer noticed this, he became infuriated and as he attempted to come down to clear the road, Ibrahim prevailed on him not to.embark on such for security reasons.

This further infuriated Mohbad and degenerated into a hot argument and physical fight between the two of them. In the course of an attempt to hit Ibrahim with a blow, Mohbad missed and smashed the rare window of their Prado Jeep causing him an injury on his forehand and he bled profusely.

Eyewitnesses narrated that after the situation was brought under control, the deceased and others departed for the Lekki excluding Ibrahim, who the singer was alleged to have denied access into the car.

According to a witness, later in the day, the injured hand which was still bleeding, started getting swollen causing Mohbad unbearable pains. His friend Ayobami Sadiq (Spending), who noticed the increasing pains, further insisted that he must go to the hospital for treatment. Mohbad still resisted and opted to call his personal nurse identified as Nurse Funmi, who unfortunately was unavailable.

“At this point, Spending offered to call his own nurse, Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, to attend to Mohbad, a suggestion that the deceased consented to. When Feyisayo was contacted at about 1430hrs on Monday 11th September, 2023, she was also unavailable but promised to come the following day, being Tuesday, 12th September, 2023.

“Ahead of her arrival, she requested that the picture of the swollen hand/injury area be snapped and forwarded to her for assessment and to guide on the medication to come along with. This was eventually done”.

The Lagos CP added: “She eventually came on Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, and administered three different injections, which are believed to have occasioned the chain of reactions that directly resulted in the eventual death of the singer.

“She is the principal suspect in the death of Mohbad. She acknowledged that it was the injections she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions which eventually led to Mohbad’s death.”

Other expert opinions and witnesses’ statements corroborated her admittance, the police commissioner added.

“Her action of administering doses of tetanus toxoid, paracetamol (intravenous), and Cetrazone injection, which was also administered intravenously to Mohbad at his residence on 12 September, 2023, immediately triggered the reactions, including vomiting, goose bumps and convulsion that eventually resulted in the singer’s death.

“This criminal liability is further heightened, granted the evidential fact that as an auxiliary nurse, she is not qualified to administer such medications or function as a qualified nurse. She also did this in a non-clinical environment and in a professionally negligent manner that negated standard medical protocols.”

In addition to Sadiq, three other suspects were named, including Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owodunni aka Primeboy; Samson Balogun aka Sam Larry; and Abdul-Aziz Fashola aka Naira Marley

