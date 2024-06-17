JUST IN: Mohbad family rejects autopsy report, demands independent test

The family of late hip-hop singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad, has rejected the autopsy report released on the circumstances surrounding the artiste death and demanded that an independent toxicology be conducted on their son’s body to reveal cause of death.

The family stated that the issues that had trailed the autopsy report presented before the Coroner court sitting in Ikorodu by a Forensic Scientist and Pathologist from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof Sunday Soyemi, indicated traces of discrepancies in the findings carried out by the Nigerian Police and the medical experts from the state.

It alleged that this issues have cast shadow on the authenticity of the report, saying an independent toxicology would provide better understanding on cause of their son’s death.

The family declared its stance against the autopsy report on Monday during a press briefing held virtually and attended by The Guild correspondent.

This came barely one month after the pathologist representing LASUTH appeared before court to present findings done after the artiste was pronounced dead by medical experts.

MORE DETAILS SOON