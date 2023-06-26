JUST IN: Modric signs one-year contract with Real Madrid

Croatian midfielder, Luka Modric, has extended his contract with the Spanish giant, Real Madrid, by another year and would remain with the team till June 2024.

The 37years old midfielder, who assisted the club lift it’s 14th champions league trophy, would be relied upon by Real Madrid to lead the team towards lifting both domestic and continental trophies during the 2023-2024 season.

Modric’s decision was made public by the club through its official social media handle on Monday.

MORE DETAILS SOON

