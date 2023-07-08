JUST IN: Mmesoma’s father apologies to JAMB over daughter’s conduct

Hours after the committee constituted by the Anambra State Government to probe Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of Mmesoma Ejikeme, indicted the teenager of falsification, the father of the varsity admission seeker has tendered an apology to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Nigerians over her daughter’s conduct.

Mmesoma’s father, Romanus Ejikeme, said that his allegations against JAMB were based on the information obtained from her daughter during the face-off.

Ejikeme lamented that her daughter misled him initially but at the heat of the arguments, Mmesoma opened up and admitted falsifying the results that was brandished on different social media platforms.

The father of the 19years old tendered the apology on Saturday after the Anambra Government found her daughter culpable of forgery in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

