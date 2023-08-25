JUST IN: Ministers, family, others lay 22 slain soldiers to rest amid tears

Amid tears and wailing, the bodies of the 22 soldiers killed during fight against Boko Haram and other insurgents in Niger State have been laid to rest in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The 22 soldiers were among the 36 personnel paid supreme price during an ambush by the terrorists at Zungeru-Tegina road and the subsequent jet crash that happened in Chukuba area of Shiroro Local Government, Niger State.

The Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru and his counterpart for State, Bello Matawalle, led other dignitaries including families and other relatives of the deceased soldiers to the burial ceremony at the military cemetery in Abuja.

Others at the ceremony were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla; families and relatives of fallen heroes; among others.

