Just In: Military personnel, hoodlums clash after Airforce officer’s murder in Lagos

Pandemonium has broke out around popular Oshodi Garage in Lagos following a civil unrest between officers military officers and hoodlums over alleged murder of a Nigerian Airforce officer within the axis.

The officer was reported to have been killed by hoodlums during an altercation around Mosafejo end of Oshodi and the unrest has spread to other parts with the military officers vandalizing commercial vehicles in protest against their colleagues death.

As gathered, to quell the unrest that had crippled activities within the axis on Thursday, the Nigerian Police have deployed their personnel to restore normalcy but the situation had continued with no end in sight.

An eyewitness narrated that the unrest has resulted in a heavy gridlock around the axis, with motorists parking on the Agege Motor road to avoid subjecting their vehicle to vandalism.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

