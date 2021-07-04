Report on Interest
under logo

Strange disease hits Oyo communities, leaves 11 persons…

The Guild

NASS may turn down new loan requests from Buhari

The Guild

Buhari condemns Mali coup, calls for stability, others 

The Guild
FootballSports

JUST IN: Mexico thrashes Nigeria 4-0 during friendly match

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Mexican national football team has thrashed the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-0, extending their superiority over the African team to three wins and three draws across the six encounters between both teams.

Following the defeat, the Super Eagles winless run in friendly matches was extended eight games, denting the team’s hopes using the match to boost their Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) ranking.

During the match played at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the United States (US) on Sunday, the African team surrender to their opponent firepower two minutes after the referee signalled commencement of the game.

MORE DETAILS LATER

The Guild 3153 posts 37 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: