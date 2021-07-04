JUST IN: Mexico thrashes Nigeria 4-0 during friendly match

The Mexican national football team has thrashed the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-0, extending their superiority over the African team to three wins and three draws across the six encounters between both teams.

Following the defeat, the Super Eagles winless run in friendly matches was extended eight games, denting the team’s hopes using the match to boost their Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) ranking.

During the match played at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the United States (US) on Sunday, the African team surrender to their opponent firepower two minutes after the referee signalled commencement of the game.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

