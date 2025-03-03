JUST IN: Meranda resigns over unresolved face-off against Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has tendered her resignation following the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision to reverse the new arrangement inside the house after all measures to resolve the face-off with her predecessor, Mudasiru Obasa, who was removed from office, failed.

Meanwhile, after the resignation, Meranda has been reappointed as the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly while the former deputy, Fatai Mojeed, has quitted his new office and returned to the previous office, Chief Whip of the house.

Her resignation on Monday marked the climax of a power tussle that has defined the Lagos Assembly in the last 49 days, attracting global attention after over a decade of peace.

While announcing her resignation, an emotional scene unfolded bringing an end to a brief but intense leadership battle with Obasa.

While reading her resignation speech, lawmakers, many of whom had stood firmly behind Meranda, were seen in a somber mood, offering prayers and well wishes as she made her exit from the new office.

Meranda, while announcing her resignation, stressed that the decision was taken to protect the institution which was saddled with the responsibility to make laws for the state.

“I did not arrive at this decision lightly, indeed I took it carefully considerate and intriguing integral circumstance that accumulated in my election as speaker on the 13th of January 2025, on the one hand, and the political turmoil which is threatening this house on the second hand, we are the representation of the good people of Lagos with the mandate to protect our democracy and ensure good governance.

“I am a good student of political history and in this regard, I know that this is the point at which as your leader I have to make this selfless sacrifice to resign in order to protect this institution with your unflinching support.

“I made history as the first female speaker of Lagos state house of assembly and i will value and cherish the solidarity freely given to me.

“My esteemed honourable members I do not leave out our management and staff of this assembly, I am sincerely grateful and so proud of you for your support and collaboration during my short but interesting tenure.

“I leave this position as the right honourable speaker of this house and I shall continue to serve my good people of Apapa Constituency 1, in particular, Lagos, in General. Thank you for finding me worthy to lead this distinguished and honourable assembly, I am not a quitter however, I took the above decision in other to save this legislative institution and this constituency from further and unnecessary conflicts and embarrassment, accordingly and indifference truly the distance of our esteem political leader I have agreed to make a personal sacrifice by stepping down as the speaker of this assembly.

Dear distinguished and gallant honourable members of this assembly occasionally we are confronted with extremely overwhelming challenges in conflict management but as responsible leaders, we will not bring down this legislative house we collectively built in pursuit of justice and fairness.

for those who have been unfairly verified for standing on the side of fair play kindly take note that there will always be an opportunity to right any wrong. I am enthroned by personal messages phone calls of support and solidarity indeed our nation is blessed with great men and women of honour,

“It is my hope that the leadership of our great battle will continue to provide guidance and support for the aspiration of our people. I sincerely thank you all for your understanding and support, just like we know that the part decision is supreme, at this point I take a bow as your speaker and I step down as the speaker of this great house”.

Meranda had taken over as Speaker following the political shakeup that led to Obasa’s removal. However, tensions had been high as both figures engaged in a fierce struggle for control of the Assembly. Despite attempts to assert her authority, Meranda ultimately faced mounting pressure, leading to her resignation and paving the way for Obasa’s return to power.