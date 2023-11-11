JUST IN: Melaye boycotts Kogi guber poll, requests cancellation in five councils

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for the 2023 Kogi governorship election, Dino Melaye, has allegedly boycotted the voting exercise and demanded that the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) cancelled the exercise across five local governments in the state.

As gathered, Melaye was not seen at his polling unit until the INEC officials assigned to conduct the voting exercise at his polling unit, 004, ward 002, Iluafon quarters, Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area, stopped the exercise in compliance with the guidelines.

During the exercise on Saturday, the former lawmaker was alleged to have stayed in his house and rather than go out to cast his vote, he remained indoors and was busy contacting the party agents assigned to each polling unit to get a report on the exercise.

Addressing newsmen who thronged his home after the exercise to inquire why he was not seen at his polling units as usual, Melaye alleged that he voted but declined mentioning the polling units where he exercised his rights.

Rather than provide more proves on where he voted, thed PDP candidate demanded that the exercise be cancelled across the Kogi central senatorial districts, alleging that the exercise had been marred with malpractices.

He disclosed that the election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo Local Governments should be cancelled by the electoral umpire, describing it as a scam allegedly coordinated by some officials at the commission’s headquarters.

According to him, “INEC must cancel the election in the 5 local governments of Kogi central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC”.

