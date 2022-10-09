JUST IN: MC Oluomo hire crowd from other states- Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that the crowd that attended the rally put together for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, by his supporters led by Chairman, Lagos State Parks, and Garages (LASPG), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, were largely participated by people hired across southwest states.

Obi said that the crowd was far less than the number of Nigerians, particularly youths, that participated during the rally organised by the Obidient movement in different locations across Lagos.

He noted that MC Oluomo and other BATtalions hired people outside Lagos to convince Nigerians that Tinubu already had the support of all Lagosians ahead of next year’s presidential election in the country.

Reacting to the rally on Sunday, the Director General of Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, urged Nigerians to ignore the crowd and continue to support the Labour party to rescue Nigeria.

Okupe, on a popular television programme in Lagos, disclosed that they discovered MC Oluomo’s trick after the Obi-Datti campaign council did a forensic analysis of video clips gotten from the rally and discovered that the march on Lagos roads was attended by people from other states.

He said: “I have seen the pictures and video from the rally done for Tinubu today. And I did not see a Lagos rally but a Southwest march. So, it tells you that they do not have the population that we have.

“I can tell you that the crowd that participated came from other states. They were not completely from Lagos and I can tell you that for a fact.

“I watched the video and saw some people from my state (Ogun state) at the rally, so how will you say that all the people that took part in the rally were from Lagos.

“Aside from that, the crowd was just a quarter of the people that attended our rally on October 1st in Lagos. I want everyone to go and check the videos again and compare them with what was displayed today. They are incomparable.

“During our rally, we did it at different locations but the Tinubu’s rally was done in one location and that is why many are thinking that they have more people than us.

The campaign director noted that the Obi-Datti supporters were Nigerians that wanted a better nation and believe that the Labour party candidate has solutions to their needs.

