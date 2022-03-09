JUST IN: MC Oluomo draws battle line with NURTW national president over tricycle operation

The chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, has drawn a battle line with the national president of the union, Tajudeen Baruwa, and other executives for meddling in operations of tricycle in the state, promising not to back down until the national body accept his stance.

MC Oluomo has also directed members not to accept directives of the national body, rather remain united and loyal to him, in order to prevent the Baruwa-led administration from effecting any changes in the operations of NURTW in Lagos, particularly as it concerns the commercial tricycle operators popularly called Keke Napep.

He announced the decision to go at loggerhead with the national body on Wednesday, barely four days after members of the union took to streets to accuse the union’s national leadership of interference and appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene and prevent any interference.

As gathered, the crisis that had crippled existing accords between the national body and Lagos chapter of the union was due to decisions taken by the Baruwa-led national committee which include restoring original mode of operations for commercial tricycle operators popularly called Keke Napep union in the state.

Also, the stance of the national union that the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) should be led by Azeez Abiola popularly called Istijabah as against the idea introduced by MC Oluomo, which was alleged to have led to an influx of non-union members into managing Keke Napep operation across the state.

MC Oluomo declare his readiness to challenge the national body in a statement he released after addressing members at the state secretariat yesterday, where he assured that efforts would be intensified under his leadership to ensure that members’ rights were often protected in Lagos.

The state chairman stressed that the national body cannot determine how the union under his leadership would pilot the affairs of the state transport body, particularly the tricycle operators, saying they must be made to be fully under my control.

According to him, other states that the national leadership led by Baruwa had interfered in their operations previously were all allegedly swimming in crisis.

He stressed that the lingering crisis rocking Oyo, Ondo, and Edo State chapters as well as Ogun chapter, which the national president claimed to have worked before assuming his new office, have continued due to alleged incompetence on the part of the Baruwa-led administration.

In the statement titled: ‘I Say No To Any Form Of Intimidation From Anyone’, the state chairman maintained that he would stand against anyone trying to bring division into the union in Lagos.

The statement released on his official social media handle reads: “I want to thank the almighty Allah for the success of today’s meeting held Tuesday 9th March 2022, at the State Secretariat, Oko Oba Agege Lagos.

“Since my resumption in office as the Lagos State Chairman NURTW, my watchword has been UNITY and PEACE, for over two years now, there has been a lot of rebranding, unity, and peaceful co-existence amidst the members because I tried as much as possible to ensure there’s no room for division or intimidation from anyone.

“I wouldn’t take this from anyone who’s trying to bring division and disunity among Lagos state NURTW members, I tag them betrayal and agent of destruction, NURTW Lagos council has been the only loyal state from South West to national headquarters Abuja: in terms of dues and other obligations, the president can attest to what’s happening in Oyo state, Ondo, Edo state even his own claimed state Ogun state, there are no NURTW activities in those state all because the experience isn’t really there on the part of National president.

“I, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, am using this medium to advise all union members to avoid any form of thuggery, hooliganism, and destruction and also called on the union members to remain calm and be united.

“No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks, I am extremely pleased to our esteem members of the NURTW Lagos state council and loyalists who amidst all odds stick with this administration.

“May Almighty Allah’s blessings and protection be upon my executive and member, grant them the opportunity to shine a light in the darkness and lead others to you. Much love for showering so much love to me”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

