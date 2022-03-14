Just in: Mc Oluomo authorizes NURTW members, ticket sales back to motor parks

The former Chairman of Lagos chapter of National Uion of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo, has directed the union’s members to return to motor parks across Lagos, and continue sales of tickets to commercial motorists at garages and bus stops as usual, the action said to be nullifying few days ago, Lagos State Government’s suspension of the NURTW operation in the state .

Mc Oluomo, who withdrew his membership and that of others from the NURTW after he was suspended indefinitely by national body of the union, granted his members permissions to go about with the union’s usual daily activities, and that they should ignore government officials and police who may be standing their ways.

Notifying the members of his decision though a message forwarded on Monday to the union’s branches’ chairmen in Lagos, the state former chairman indicated that the members were permitted to go about their day-to-day activities at parks and garages as road transport workers under his leadership, just as he assured them that he would take care of police in case of any trouble.

It said: “This is to formally informed all NURTW Chairmen and entire members of the Union to operated your day to day union activities at the various motor parks & Garages accordingly and disregard any Patrol Policemen parading themselves in other to disrupt your Union operations.

Acccording to it: “Any disruption of your union activities by the Nigeria Police Force, please report immediately and contact the State Chairman for rectification. Kindly adhere strictly to this urgent Information”.

Confirming the development to The Guild, the State Secretary, NURTW, Lagos Branch, Bankole Oluwaseyi, disclosed that the authorization directing all members to go back to motor parks and continue ticket sales, was sent to entire NURTW branches’ chairmen in Lagos on Monday morning, while same message was also forwarded to the union’s group WhatsApp room.

Seyi claimed that chairmen and members of the union were scared of going out as directed and that they were being mindful of consequences that might follow the action of the state former chairman for going against state government’s suspension of NURTW operation in Lagis

All branches chairmen got the message this morning that all of them should return to motor parts and garages and continue sales of tickets at these parks and garages, as well as bus stops in Lagos.

“ The Mc. Oluomo directives is coming after my office was burgled and all tickets stollen from office and I discovered the same tickets were sold to the branches.

“They started selling these tickets since Saturday quietly and continue selling the rest openly today as directed by the former chairman”