JUST IN: Mbaka distances Adoration ministry from protests against Enugu diocese ban

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Ejike Mbaka, has distanced himself and the church from demonstrations against the ban imposed on the ministry by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, asking the demonstrators to desist from any further protest across the state.

Mbaka said that the church and himself remain committed to the decisions of the diocese and that was the reason for placing all activities at the Adoration Ministry on hold pending when the Catholic church leaders in the state would lift their ban on the ministry.

In a statement released on his official social media handle after members took to the street to protest against the ban yesterday, the cleric cautioned members to refrain from any measures that could result in violence and that they should desist from insulting Onaga.

According to him, the Bishop is the chief Shepherd of the church in the diocese and we remain his flock who in every way and at all times expected to be respectful, obedient, and willing to respond favorably to his apostolic directives.

“Adoration Ministry Enugu is ever submissive to the mother church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the will of God in the life of the ministry. The life of the Adoration Ministry is in the hands of God under the direction of the Chief Shepherd of the diocese”, he added.

Earlier, members of the ministry gathered at the Adoration Ground and started a massive protest against Bishop Onaga, with different songs to express their displeasure over his decision.

The demonstration came hours after Onaga, in his pastoral injunction, enjoined all Catholics to stop visiting the ministry till further notice and advised all Catholic faithful to pray for Mbaka.

He explained that the decision was based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry were not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church

The controversial priest, Mbaka, had, on Wednesday, at his Adoration Ground, said Obi would never be the president of Nigeria because he was a ‘stingy man’, adding that the politician was cursed.

