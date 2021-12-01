JUST IN: Match officials suspend Watford, Chelsea clash midway after fan slumps

The ongoing English Premier league match between Watford and Chelsea has been suspended in the early stages of the first half, following a medical emergency involving a spectator.

As gathered, a man in the crowd was seen to have slumped after he had a heart-attack while watching the game at the Vicarage Road, the home ground of Watford.

Following the development, the referee, David Coote, has directed the players to leave the pitch after just 10 minutes into the encounter.

It was observed that medical officials at the stadium rushed to the stand in order to give him the first aid that could help resuscitate him immediately.

It was reported on the broadcast that referees have been instructed to bring players off the pitch should there be an emergency in the stands.

