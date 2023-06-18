JUST IN: Matawalle not on our wanted list- EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked reports that the Zamfara State former Governor, Bello Matawalle, was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency over alleged financial misappropriation while serving the state.

EFCC said there was a standard procedure often adhered to before declaring anyone wanted over alleged crime committed while serving in public offices.

The Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, dispelled reports on the former governor being declared wanted through a statement made available to newsmen.

Uwujaren urged Nigerians to ignore the report on the former governor, describing it as a fake news.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report, entitled, Alleged N70b Fraud: EFCC Declares Ex-Zamfara Gov, Matawalle Wanted, which appeared in the Sunday Tribune of June 18, 2023 and purports that the Commission had declared a former Zamafara State governor, Bello Matawalle wanted and requested the Department of State Service, DSS, to arrest him, “anywhere he is seen”.

“Without prejudice to the case involving the former governor, the report is incorrect as the Commission has yet to declare Matawalle wanted or solicit the assistance of any Agency, including the DSS, to effect his arrest.

“The Commission has standard procedure for declaring persons wanted and communicating same to the public, not through faceless “security sources”.

