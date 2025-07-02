JUST IN: Mark assumes office as ADC national chairman

Hours after announcing his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former Senate President, David Mark, has assumed office as the Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as move to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2027 presidential election intensified across the country.

He assumed office alongside Osun State former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, after the ADC former chairman, Ralph Nwosu, announced the resignation of the entire National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition party, amid protest by some members of the ADC against Aregbesola’s emergence as the secretary for the party.

Nwosu, who announced the members resignation on Wednesday in Abuja, stressed that the decision was to ensure that the coalition has ease assumption of office, and form a formidable opposition to the APC and President Bola Tinubu who would be seeking a second term.

At the official unveiling of a new opposition coalition at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, prominent politicians including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Kaduna state former Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his Rivers counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi.

Also present were former Deputy Speaker, Emeka Ihedioha, ex-Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, Dino Melaye, media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, and retired Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The coalition includes delegates from major opposition parties such as the PDP, Labour Party, and SDP, forming what observers describe as a united political front seeking to wrest power from the APC in the next election cycle.