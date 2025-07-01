JUST IN: Mark, Aregbesola emerge as ADC chairman, secretary

As part of measures to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 presidential election, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed former Senate President, David Mark, and Osun State former Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as the interim national Chairman and Secretary of the opposition party.

Aside from the two, the party was said to have picked a former Sports Minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim National Publicity Secretary for ADC, as the opposition platform aimed to become a major force in the push to prevent President Bola Tinubu from winning his re-election bid during the next poll in the country. .

As gathered, the new members of the ADC National Working Committee (NWC) were appointed before party members on Tuesday after a crucial meeting held in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Accepting the new role, Aregbesola promised to ensure that the party becomes one that stands for justice, dignity, equality, exclusivity of all interests and true freedom, saying ADC will be modelled to have character, soul and become a true platform for the expression of aspirations.

The former governor lamented that none of the parties in the country including the APC does not have single ideology that they could be identified with across the country.

Areggesola said: “Our political landscape is plagued by parties that lack ideological depth. They are empty shells merging and splitting, not over policy or principle, but over power and personality. There is little regard for the people, and even less for the country.

“That is not the kind of party we must be. That is not the kind of party I will serve. As The National Secretary, I will work to build a party that has a clear ideological compass” a party that is absolutely committed to the people, rooted in democratic values, rule of law, social justice, accountability, transparency and national development. A party that listens and works for to the people, not only during elections, but every single day.

“We will model international best practices in party organization, administration, and ethics. We will study what works ”from South Africa to Sweden, from Chile to Kenya, and adapt what fits our local reality. Discipline, order, clarity of purpose, and service to the people must define us.

“We must be the party that talks about public education and actually builds schools. That speaks of security and supports real policies to keep our communities safe. That believes in jobs and works to create them. That stands for Nigeria not just during elections, but in everyday governance”.