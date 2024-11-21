JUST IN: Many villagers die during Airforce attack in Kastina

Tragedy has occurred in Katsina State after a fighter jet, owned by the Nigerian Air Force, was reported to have killed scores of villagers while attempting to kill gunmen in Shawu community.



As gathered, the tragedy was said to have occurred in Faskari Local Government Area of the state during an attempt to flush out gunmen terrorizing the state.



Eyewitnesses revealed that the airstrike, intended to target bandits operating in the area, mistakenly hit the community and left many dead.



A resident of Katsina, Salihu Bakatsine, narrated that the incident occurred on Thursday.



In a post made on his official social media handle, the eyewitness narrated that dozens of villagers sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack.

More details coming!!