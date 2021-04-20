Report on Interest
Just In: Man Utd Vice chairman steps down over European Super league controversies

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is seen before kick off of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on December 28, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Manchester United Vice-Chairman, Edward Woodward, has stepped down from his position from the club following the criticism that had continued to trail the English team’s support for the European Super League (ESL).

MORE DETAILS LATER

