JUST IN: Man Utd sacks Ten Hag over poor performance

The management of the English football club giant, Manchester United, has terminated the appointment of its manager, Erik ten Hag, after a string of bad results.

Meanwhile, to prevent a leadership vacuum, the club has appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy, the former Dutch striker who was assistant manager to ten Hag.

The 54-year-old Dutchman was informed by the club’s management on Monday, ending two and a half years relationship between the management and the ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag’s sack came barely two days after Manchester United lost 2-1 away against West Ham.

In a statement released by the club, it noted that Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach while a permanent head coach is recruited.

It said: “We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Before now, Ten Hag survived a summer review by the club’s hierarchy after an Football Association Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City in May.

It came despite United ending last season in eighth place – their lowest-ever Premier League finish – and crashing out of the Champions League before Christmas.

But a series of bad results, including 3-0 home defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, seriously dented the side’s start to the Premier League season.

Former United defender Gary Neville led the criticism of his old side’s “absolutely disgusting performance” against Spurs at the end of September.

“It’s one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag – and that is saying something. It is really bad,” he told Sky Sports.

Ten Hag signed a three-year deal with United in 2022, taking over from the club’s interim coach Ralf Rangnick after former coach and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed.

United won the Carabao Cup in 2023 and beat rivals Manchester City – the Premier League champions – to win the 2024 FA Cup final in a surprise 2-1 victory at Wembley at the end of last season.

Ten Hag has frequently defended his record at United, pointing to winning these two trophies in his two full seasons in charge.

But these moments of glory did not end the doubts about his leadership.