JUST IN: Man Utd. drops Ronaldo from first team for disrespecting manager

Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been dropped from Manchester United first team for disrespecting the club’s manager, Erik ten Hag, during the game against Tottenham.

Ronaldo would not be part of the club’s squad for their match against Chelsea and possibly other matches after Manchester United management supported the manager on his demotion.

He was dropped from the first team by the manager on Thursday, barely 24 hours after the forward left Old Trafford before the end of 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham, for which he was an unused substitute.

The multiple award winning footballer would not be allowed to train alone should he decide not to join the second team to keep fit ahead of 2022 World Cup.

In a statement released by the club management, the club noted that the 37-year-old player remains an important part of the squad but regard this as a disciplinary matter.

“The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture,” a club statement said.

The game he would miss at Stamford Bridge, the home ground of Chelsea, was regarded as a big one, with United just one point behind fourth-placed London club, .

As gathered, he refused to come on as a late sub against Spurs, even after the manager had assured him that he would be introduced before end of the game.

In a believe that the manager had concluded his mind not to introduce him, Ronaldo left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute, even though United had only made three of their permitted five substitutions. He briefly went into the dressing room before leaving the stadium.

After the match, Erik ten Hag told journalists during an interview that he would deal with the issue before Manchester United next game.

Ronaldo had also showed his displeasure at being substituted during Sunday’s 0-0 home draw against Newcastle, a development that indicated that all is not well between the player and manager.

