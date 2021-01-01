Just In: Man Utd defeats Aston Villa, takes over EPL second spot

An England football club, Manchester United, has taken over the second spot on the Premier league table after defeating Aston Villa 2-1 during their week 15th match.

Following the winning, the Old Trafford club has dethroned Leicester City, who was before the match occupying the second spot on the league table and putting pressure on the defending champion, Liverpool.

Liverpool and Manchester United both tallied on same points but were separated on the table by goal difference; while the league leader had 17 goals difference, Manchester had 9 goals.

The match ended with Bruno Fernandes’ penalty that further sent Manchester United level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after the game at Old Trafford.

A Villa team that looked to move third in the table, possibly if they win, posed a tricky test for United and so it proved in an open encounter.

The visitors appeared to be in the ascendancy after Bertrand Traore’s 58th-minute effort cancelled out Anthony Martial’s first-half opener.

However, United’s lead was re-established through Fernandes’ ninth Premier League penalty since the start of February 2020 – his tally in that time two more than any other player.

And it was enough for United to further boost their title hopes, with only goal difference keeping Liverpool top of the pile after ending its encounter with Newscastle United at a stalemate

Goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez and David de Gea were each forced into important early saves from Martial and John McGinn respectively, but the better opportunities came United’s way, with Fred and Paul Pogba spurning presentable chances.

Fernandes bent wide but United’s first goal of the new year came from Martial, who rounded off a neat move with a stooping header from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s right-wing cross.

Only the tremendous reflexes of De Gea prevented Ollie Watkins from levelling the contest, the Spain international producing heroics to turn Watkins’ header from Jack Grealish over the crossbar.

Anwar El Ghazi then lashed a volley narrowly wide of the near post before Villa got the goal their second-half efforts deserved, a quick free-kick ending with Grealish’s low cross finding Traore at the far post to tuck home.

But parity lasted little under four minutes as Fernandes powered his penalty into the bottom-left corner after Douglas Luiz had clipped Pogba following a throw-in.

Martial stung the palms of Martinez who, after Pogba produced an errant finish from close range, tipped a marvellous Fernandes effort onto the crossbar.

Tyrone Mings let a gilt-edged chance go begging late on, ensuring United’s inability to double their lead was not punished, though they will need to be more clinical if they are to narrow the eight-goal gap between themselves and Liverpool.