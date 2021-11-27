JUST IN: Man defiles friend’s 10yrs old daughter in Lagos

A 34-year- old married man, Godwin Iroro, has been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command for allegedly defiling his friend’s 10-year-old daughter (name withheld) in the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, Iroro had twice sexually abused the child and was about to commit the third when his antics were uncovered with the victim’s father, Chukwudi Chime, dragging him before the police for prosecution.

The father of the victim was said to have discovered his friend’s antics after noticing the unusual and awkward movements of the daughter while in their apartment on 5, Iyalode Street, Ajegunle.

It was learnt that after Chime probed into reasons for the movement with persistent questioning of the child and the victim narrated to the father how his friend, who also lives in the house, had sexually molested her whenever he was not around.

Angered by the actions, Chime approached the Nigerian Police station in Ajegunle Division to lodge complaints and requested for the law enforcement agency’s investigations into the allegations.

Angered by the beastly attitude of the suspected paedophile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday, directed that the suspect should be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Police Command for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

The CP, through a statement released by the Command Spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, and made available to The Guild, warns such licentious men who would not keep their restless manhoods in check to desist from such contemptible act or face the grave consequences.

Parts of the statement reads: “Preliminary investigation revealed that both men are separated from their wives. While the victim lives with her father at the above address, the suspect’s four children live with their mother in Asaba, Delta State.

“The suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil. He also confessed to have sexually abused the little girl only twice before the evil was uncovered”.

Meanwhile, Ajisebutu disclosed that the suspect had been under detention since yesterday, to further aid his investigations and prosecution for having carnal knowledge of the child.

