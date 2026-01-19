Man City signs Guehi £20m to boost EPL title pursuit

Manchester City have completed the signing of English defender, Marc Guehi, to bolster its defence in pursuit for the Premier League title.

City informed Guehi signed a five and a half year deal to join the club in a deal worth £20 million from Crystal Palace to keep at the club till at least year 2032.

The Mancunians disclosed their delight in signing the 25-year-old Centre-Back, stating that the new signee has been one of the best defenders in English football for some time.

Director of Football, Hugo Viana, said, ”It is clear Marc has been one of the best defenders in English football for some time and we are delighted to bring him to Manchester City.

”I feel like we have signed a huge talent who will help us improve. He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader,” Viana continued.

”A brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve. He is strong, has exceptional defensive qualities, and is also an intelligent reader of the game and brings passion and energy every time he steps onto the pitch.

Following the confirmation of the deal on Monday, Guehi, who becomes the second signing of the January transfer window, said, ”This move feels the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career.

”I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. I want to grow as a player and I know at this club, that’s going to happen.

”I absolutely cannot wait to get started now,” he added.

The former Chelsea protege was an integral part for Crystal Palace as he captained the side during its 1-0 win over his new employers to win the FA Cup last season, the club’s first ever major trophy in history.

Guehi, on statistics, since the start of last season, ranks among the top 10 league centre backs for clean sheets, duels won and line breaking passes.

In total, he played 188 times for the Clarets since joining the side from Swansea City.