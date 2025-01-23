JUST IN: Man City signs € 75M deal with Egyptian forward

Determined to challenge Liverpool for the English Premier league (EPL) trophy and avoid early exit from the European champions league, Manchester United has signed Egyptian forward, Omar Marmoush, for €75 million, to correct the team’s poor scoring form.

The Egyptian forward, who left German club, Stuttgart, was the second highest goal scorer on the league’s current chart, trailing Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane.

Marmoush joined the English team on Thursday after signing all documents pinning him to Manchester City for over three years.

