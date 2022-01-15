Report on Interest
FootballSports

JUST IN: Man City edges out Chelsea, extends EPL lead to 13 points

By News Desk

By The Guild

A English football giant, Manchester City, has defeated Chelsea 1-0 during and Premier league game, extending it’s lead on the current log to 13 points ahead of the London club.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

