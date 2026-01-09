Man City signs Semenyo £65m from Bournemouth

Manchester City have announced the signing of forward, Antoine Semenyo, from AFC Bournemouth in their push for silverware in the ongoing campaign.

City announced that the Ghanaian international penned a five and a half year deal in a move worth £65 million, a release clause imposed by Bournemouth, plus bonuses, believed to keep him at the club till 2031.

The board held that Semenyo, who will don jersey number 42, previously won by club legend, Yaya Toure, is an exciting signing for the club due to his pace, power and a habit of influencing games as well as his potentials for growth and development in the round leather game.

The Director of Football, Hugo Viana, said that the 26-year-old player’s preference to join the Mancunian club despite bids from Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea, paved way for his seamless signing.

”Antoine is a really exciting signing for the club ,” Viana said, and added, ”He made it clear to us immediately that it was City he wanted to join. He has huge quality, two great feet, power, a habit of influencing games and importantly, real room for growth and development.

”He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard working, professional and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is the ideal for us,” the Director mentioned.

Following the announcement of his move on Friday, the London born new signee said, ”I am so proud to have joined Manchester City.

”They have set the highest of standards and its a club with world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever, in Pep. I have so much respect for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me, its a privilege to be here.”

Semenyo scored four goals in his last six games for Bournemouth, including last night’s farewell game’s winner against Tottenham, totalling 32 and 13 assists in 110 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries.