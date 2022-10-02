JUST IN: Man City beats Man Utd. 6-3 during premier league game

The English premier league defending champion, Manchester City, has moved to second spot on the table after humiliating their city rival, Manchester United, 6-3 during the derby at Etihad Stadium.

During the game, Manchester City’s forward, Erling Haaland, who scored a hattrick, became the first player to score three goals in three successive league matches played at home.

The Norwegian striker’s rampage this season continued on Sunday after he made it 17 goals in 10 games since his move from Borussia Dortmund Also, his teammate, Phil Foden, registered his first three goals for the Pep Guardiola side as they closed the gap on pace-setters Arsenal to one point. This was a brutal reality check for United after their recent improvement, as the reigning Premier League champions ran riot to illustrate the gulf in class between the teams.

The host’s lightning start was rewarded when Foden swept home Bernardo Silva’s cross after eight minutes before Haaland inevitably joined the action with a header from a corner 11 minutes before half-time.

As United subsided, Haaland slid in a third from Kevin de Bruyne’s perfect pass and then turned provider to set up a simple finish for Foden before the break.

United’s new signing Antony struck a superb goal from 25 yards to pull one back but it only provoked City to up the tempo again, Haaland thumping home his third from Sergio Gomez’s cross then again showing he can be a creator by setting up Foden for City’s sixth.

Haaland’s third put him in the record books following hat-tricks at home to Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Anthony Martial’s late goal for United was greeted in near silence, as was his added-time penalty, on a day of embarrassment for United and manager Erik ten Hag and one of elation for City and their manager.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

