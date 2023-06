JUST IN: Man City beats Man Utd 2-1 to lifts 7th FA cup

Manchester City remain on course to win a three major trophies this season after the team beat their city rival, Manchester United, 2-1 during the FA Cup final.

The Pep Guardiola team lifted its second trophy o the season after German player, Ilkay Gundogan, scored twice to give Manchested City victory over Manchester United during FA Cup final at Wembley.

Having already won the Premier League title, City now go into next Saturday’s Champions League final against Italian club, Inter Milan, in Istanbul, Turkey, with the opportunity to emulate United’s feat of 1999.

And City captain, Gundogan, was the big game match-winner again, assuring his place in history with the quickest goal in FA Cup final history, a stunning volley after only 12 seconds eclipsing Louis Saha’s strike for Everton after 25 seconds against Chelsea in 2009.

Manchester United equalised after 33 minutes when the video assistant referee ruled that Jack Grealish had handled, Bruno Fernandes coolly sending Stefan Ortega the wrong way from the spot.

It was Gundogan, as he does so often, who made the decisive contribution when he volleyed Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick past United goalkeeper, David de Gea, six minutes after the break to give City the FA Cup for the seventh time.

With the victory, Manchester City stand just 90 minutes away from the greatest season in their history, winning the elusive Champions league ater lifting the league and FA Cup.

Should they succeed, they would become only the second English club to complete the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

United, who did it 24 years ago, did their best to halt City’s bid, but the league champions had too much power and relied on its captain, Gundogan, who revels in the pressure of the big occasion.

His two goals, including that stunning early opener, emphasised what a figure of significance he has become, assuring him of a special place when the story of City’s glory years is written.

And in John Stones, City have a player of the highest class in his latest role defined by Guardiola, one which allows him to advance into midfield and utilise all his composure and quality.

Istanbul and Inter Milan are next on City’s agenda and in their current relentless, irresistible mood, it would be more of a surprise if they did not complete the Treble than if they did.

