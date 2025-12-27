Manchester City have moved to the top of the Premier League table following a morale boosting away victory over Nottingham in their quest for the title.

Frenchman, Rayan Cherki, and Tijani Reijinders both scored either side of Omari Hutchison’s leveler to help the club to a 2-1 over Forest.

Reijinders scored within the first four minutes in the game, after which Hutchinson equalized in the second half. It looked like the Mancunians will drop points at the City Ground m, but Chekri scored late in the game to continue City’s ominous form which has now recorded eight wins in eighth games in all competitions.

The home side frustrated City in the first half with centre backs, Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic, exceptional, but their resistance was broken just three minutes into the second half when Reijnders steered past goalkeeper, John Victor.

But the goalscorer lost the ball on the edge of his own penalty area six minutes later to Morgan Gibbs-White break and find Igor Jesus, who teed up record signing, Hutchinson, for his first Forest goal.

The match on Saturday saw City with more possession and creating more chances, one of which fell for Phil Foden after Victor had saved Cherki’s effort onto the post.

Forest still held their own but found it hard to create chances, ultimately allowing the Gallic man drive in to find the top corner from the edge of the box in the 83rd minute to send the away team and fans into raptorous jubilation.

The result leaves Forest 17 position, and six points ahead of the relegation, while winners, Man City, who continue to chase Arsenal are top by a single point, although, with one more game played more than the Gunners.

Nothigham Forest’s next game in the league is another jone game against Everton on Tuesday before traveling to Aston Villa on 3 January.

Manchester City go to Sunderland on New Year’s Day before hosting Chelsea on January 4.