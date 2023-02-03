JUST IN: Makinde suspends guber campaign indefinitely over Naira, fuel scarcity

Following unrest that has trailed the fuel and naira scarcity, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has suspended his gubernatorial campaign rallies pending when long queues at fuel stations eased and challenges created by currency swap are addressed by the Federal Government.

Makinde said the suspension was in solidarity with the people, especially the youths protesting across the state over scarcity, in the state.

The governor described the fuel and naira scarcity policy of the apex government as an anti-people ideology of the All progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

Makinde, whose campaign trail has visited some parts of Oyo State to woo voters for his re-election, announced his decision on Friday during the Flag-off of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road.

Makinde, who was in Ido to continue his gubernatorial campaign, directed that all campaign activities for his second-term ambition and that of other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be suspended indefinitely across the state.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, the governor noted that the suffering of his people was too much, saying he was elected to protect their interests and well-being always.

According to the statement, “As a mark of honour to citizens and residents of Oyo State, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has direct that all campaign activities of the party at all levels be suspended until further notice”, the statement read.

“Governor Seyi Makinde’s love for his people necessitated this unprecedented move, at this time. We urge all residents and citizens of the State to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”

