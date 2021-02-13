JUST IN: Makinde shuts down market, imposes curfew after Yoruba, Fulani clash in Ibadan

Following the clashes recorded at Shasha market in Ibadan between Fulani and Yoruba traders, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has imposed an indefinite curfew on the community and ordered closure of the town’s market to prevent further breakdown of law and order within the state.

Makinde said that the development became necessary after a thorough assessment of the clashes that had crippled commercial activities within the community in Akinyele Local Government.

The governor, in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday, stated that the curfew would run between 6 p.m. to 7 a.m daily pending when it becomes necessary that the restriction on movement be lifted.

He, however, warned that anyone found on the street within the curfew hours would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law of the state, saying, residents have the right to do business, not within the market, between 7 a.m and 6 p.m.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area.

“The governor has also approved the imposition of a curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law. Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law.”

As gathered, the clashes degenerated after information filtered in that one of the traders, earlier injured, identified as Shakirudeen, was confirmed dead by medical officials.

It was learnt that the development angered the Yoruba traders and resulted in reprisal attacks that broke out over the death of Shakirudeen, a cobbler.