JUST IN: Makinde sacks Commissioners, others over poor performance

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked Commissioners, and other aides over poor performance, barely two years after they assumed office.

As gathered, Makinde was said to have dissolved the cabinet after an executive meeting and directed the appointees to hand over affairs of their offices to the most senior civil servant.

The affected aides by the governor’s decision on Tuesday were his Chief of Staff (CoS), Bisi Ilaka, who was a former senatorial candidate, and 17 Commissioners that were appointed on August 14, 2019, following Makinde’s historic victory in the March 9, 2019, election.

Those not affected by Makinde’s decision include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Olubamiwo Adeosun, Head of Service (HOS), Amidat Agboola, and the Director-General of Due Process office.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde announced the dissolution of the Executive Council after a meeting of the body on Tuesday, which lasted about five hours.

Adisa explained that the governor, during the meeting, expressed the gratitude of the government and the people of Oyo State to the Council members and wished them well in their future endeavours.

According to him, the governor equally praised the dedication to duty and the commitment of the council members to the cause of taking Oyo State from Poverty to Prosperity.

The statement said: “His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council, with effect from Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Governor Makinde, after a prolonged meeting of the Council, told members it was time to retool after two years. He, therefore, wished the ex-Commissioners the best in their future endeavours”.

It would be recalled that earlier in the year, the governor had disclosed that some aides would be relieved of their duties over poor performance in office, ahead of his second anniversary.

Makinde, during an interview with newsmen, argued that all appointees under his administration would only remain in office when they performed above the mandate given to them before assuming the post.

The governor noted that he appointed every member of his cabinet based on their track record and that while in office, they must replicate and possibly do more for the state to justify that they merit the appointment.

He noted that annually, the administration would examine the performance of cabinet members, saying, this is to ensure that there is effective service delivery to the public.

The Oyo governor said: “We only do things that can add value. I would not say we will reshuffle (cabinet) just because it is been two years. By May 29, 2021 when we have clocked two years in office, we will assess the performance of the cabinet.

“If you are doing well, you will continue, if not I will do the right thing. I have reshuffled in the past. So, if I see what needs to be acted on, I will take the right action after doing internal checks to ensure the people of Oyo State are given the best.

“Even the Permanent Secretaries; just recently I moved a Permanent Secretary, who even goes to same church as my father because he was not doing the job properly”, he added.

