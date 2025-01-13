JUST IN: Makinde presents staff of office to new Alaafin

Determined to enforce his decision on traditional institutions, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has presented the staff of office to the new Alaafin, Abimbola Owoade, ignoring the threat of the kingmakers, Oyomesi.

The presentation symbolizes the beginning of the new king’s reign and marked the final end of the former traditional ruler, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who ruled for over three decades before his death in the state.

The governor made the presentation on Monday at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, the state capital.

After the presentation, Makinde hailed the Alaafin-elect as a leader destined to preserve and elevate the cultural and historical legacy of the Oyo Kingdom.

The governor described the Alaafin as more than a traditional ruler but a custodian of a rich heritage, the governor expressed confidence that the monarch would lead with wisdom, integrity, and unwavering dedication to unity in the Oyo Kingdom.

He said, “We are assured that Oba Owoade will lead with wisdom, integrity, and a strong commitment to fostering unity.”

In his acceptance speech, Owoade, who was based in Canada before his appointment, stated that he is committed to prioritising the development of the kingdom and the well-being of its people.

“I will devote myself to the advancement and prosperity of the Oyo Kingdom while ensuring that the traditions and values that have sustained us for generations remain steadfast,” he declared.