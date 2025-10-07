JUST IN: Mahmoud vacates INEC’s office ahead tenure expiration

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has stepped aside from his position, setting the stage for a leadership transition just before the official end of his tenure.

His decision to vacate the office underscores a commitment to orderly succession within the commission, which plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s democratic process.

Yakubu’s exit paves the way for May Agbamuche, the most senior National Commissioner at INEC, to take charge as Acting Chairman. This move ensures continuity in the commission’s operations and stability in its leadership structure.

The formal handover took place during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, where Yakubu officially passed the baton to Agbamuche.

Speaking at the event, Yakubu praised INEC’s management team and staff for their dedication and urged them to extend the same cooperation and loyalty to his successor.

“Leadership transitions should not disrupt the integrity of institutions. I trust that the commission will continue to perform its duties with professionalism and unity,” he said.

Agbamuche, in her first remarks as Acting Chairman, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, assuring that she would sustain the commission’s commitment to transparency and credible elections.

“Our priority is to uphold the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral process while strengthening the systems already in place,” she noted.

The Guild reports that the transition comes as INEC intensifies preparations for off-cycle governorship elections and early planning for the 2027 general elections.