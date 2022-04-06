JUST IN: Madrid ends Chelsea’s Champions league unbeaten home record after 3-1 win

The Spanish giant, Real Madrid, has ended the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) champions league defending champion, Chelsea, unbeaten home record in the tournament after defeating the English team 3-1 at the quarter-final stage.

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, scored three goals against Chelsea but the deficit was reduced by German forward, Kai Havertz, in the 40th minute of the game.

The Paris Saint-Germain’s executioner, whose 17-minute hat-trick saw Madrid come from two goals behind to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, repeated the trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on a wet Wednesday night.

As the rain fell, so did the goals, in minutes 21, 24, and 46, with Benzema’s two trebles fitting within the space of 76 Champions League minutes, helping Madrid to a significant 3-1 first-leg victory.

The goals against Chelsea took Benzema to 11 goals in eight games in the competition and gives the record 13-time champions the belief they have the weapons they need to win the trophy again.

In goal, Thibaut Courtois made fine saves from Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James, showing that at both ends of the pitch Madrid has pillars to rely on.

Benzema says he was always this good and that people blinded by Cristiano Ronaldo’s superhuman numbers just didn’t see it, and you know, maybe he’s right.

The france striker would rightfully get the headlines, though. No French forward has reached double figures in a European campaign since Just Fontaine in 1959.

