JUST IN: LP suspends Salvador, Salako, four others over anti-party in Lagos

As part of measures to restore sanity within Lagos Chapter of the Labour Party after what played out during 2023 general election, the party has suspended no fewer than six chieftains including a former governorship aspirant, Moshood Salvador, for allegedly engaging in anti-party affairs in the state.

Other members suspended by Labour Party were a former state chairman, Olukayode Salako, Opeyemi Taiwo, Olumide Adesoyin, House of Representatives candidate for Ikeja, Mutiu Okunola, and Theodore Ezeunara.

As gathered, the members’ suspension was linked to an endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the gubernatorial election, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other opposition flagbearers’ vying for elective seats during the poll.

Following their actions, the party’s State Working Committee was said to have decided that the penalty in section 19 of the Labour Party constitution be slammed on them, to serve as a deterrent to other members

Meanwhile, the Lagos Chapter of the party has declared their support for the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure, who was suspended over sundry allegations by members.

Announcing the members’ suspension and support for the party chairman, Lagos LP secretary, Sam Okpala, said that the chieftains’ penalties were approved by a disciplinary committee that was set up by the party’s leadership to review members’ conducts during the poll held barely one month ago.

At a press briefing on Thursday in Ikeja, Okpala disclosed that the disciplinary committee was chaired by Paul Igene, who ensured that all members were given a fair hearing on the anti-party allegations brought against them before the committee.

According to him, seven chieftains of the party were invited after they were discovered to have contravened the party’s constitution.

“Of the seven chieftains that were discovered to have engaged in anti-party and invited for questioning, one was found to have withdrawn his membership with LP. And that was Olasunbo Onitiri, who left without notifying the LP leadership in the state.

“At the end of the exercise, the report was tendered before the LP state working committee and at the meeting held on March 31, the report of the disciplinary committee was accepted and ratified for implementation.”

“In obedience to the relevant sections of our constitution, the party took the decision to suspend them from being members of the party with immediate effect. The essence is to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to toe that inglorious path again,” he added.

The scribe decried that the affected officers openly demonstrated solidarity and preference to work with and for the candidates of another party during the polls.

According to him, the affected leaders have consistently been disparaging/ denigrating the image of the party candidates as well as the state leadership of the party without decorum.

He said their actions had brought LP to disrepute, hence the suspension with immediate effect was the solution to ensure decorum within the party structure.

Okpala commended Lagos residents and Nigerians for believing in the LP’s vision and philosophy of bringing about a new Nigeria and for supporting the party in the Feb. 25 and March 18 general elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

