JUST IN: LP elects Usman Nenadi as national chairman

The Labour Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has appointed former Minister of Finance Usman Nenadi as Interim National Chairman, as efforts to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election gain momentum.

Nenadi was appointed alongside former lawmaker Darlington Nwokocha as Interim National Secretary, with others serving as members of the party’s interim working committee.

The former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna South, was elected on Friday during the NEC meeting held in Abuja, alongside other members appointed to the party’s interim working committee.

The interim working committee is expected to oversee all party affairs until the party’s convention, during which elections for a new NEC will be conducted.

Among the key resolutions reached during the meeting was the approval of the schedule for ward congresses, local government congresses, state congresses, zonal congresses, and the National Convention of the Labour Party.

The party’s National Secretariat has been mandated to publish detailed guidelines and timelines to ensure transparent and democratic elections at all levels.

