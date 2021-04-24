Just In: Liverpool’s champions league hopes dwindle after 1-1 draw against Newcastle

The English Premier League (EPL) defending champion, Liverpool Football Club, hopes of playing in next year’s champion’s league has suffered a major setback after the team drew 1-1 at home against Newcastle in Anfield.

Liverpool, who opened the goal chart three minutes into the game through their Egyptian forward, Mohammed Salah, could not double their lead after, missing several scoring chances, which resulted in the team conceding a goal at 95th minute of the game.

The goal for Newcastle, which was scored by Joe Willock, was deflected into Liverpool net by Fabinho while trying to prevent the substitute from leveling the game for the visitors who were denied a goal earlier by Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

VAR ruled that the goal scored by Callum Wilson after his strike hit Liverpool, goalkeeper, Allison Becker, hit his elbow and fell at his foot from where he sent it into the net.

MORE DETAILS LATER