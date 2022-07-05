JUST IN: Liverpool ex-striker joins AC Milan after becoming clubless

After four years at Anfield, Liverpool’s homeground, Belgium international striker, Divock Origi, has made the switch to Ac Milan, signing a four-year deal with the Serie A defending champions.

Origi, who had become clubless after Liverpool declined renewal, joined Milan to boost their chances of retaining the title during 2022-2023 season.

Ac Milan, in a statement released on Tuesday, confirmed the acquisition of the striker and that his contract would expire on 30 June 2026.

As gathered, the 27-year-old striker, who made just 18 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22, with just seven of those matches coming in the Premier League, was said to earn an annual salary of €4 million.

Milan is thin in attack after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract expired at the end of the 2021-22 season, and it remains to be seen whether he will continue his playing career after undergoing knee surgery that will rule him out of action for the rest of 2022.

The Sweden striker’s possible departure leaves Olivier Giroud as the only recognised central striker in Stefano Pioli’s squad. And Origi can, then, challenge for a regular spot in Milan’s first-team upon his arrival; the chances that was not available in Liverpool.

Born in Ostend, Belgium, on 18 April 1995, Origi developed in the Youth Sectors of Genk and Lille before making his first-team debut for the French club in 2013.

After scoring 16 goals in 89 appearances for Lille, he moved to Liverpool, where, in his first two seasons, he found the net 21 times in 77 appearances.

He was then loaned to Wolfsburg, where he scored seven goals in 36 matches. He returned to The Reds in 2018 and went on to make a further 98 appearances and net another 20 goals.

There was no shortage of trophy success, either, as he won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Origi made his senior international debut in 2014 and has scored three goals in 32 games for his country, also becoming the youngest goalscorer in Belgian World Cup history in Brazil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

