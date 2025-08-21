27.7 C
JUST IN: Liverpool defender sustains injuries after first EPL game

Netherlands defender, Jeremie Frimpong, has sustained injuries after first English Premier League (EPL) game for Liverpool, putting the club’s chances of retaining the title in jeopardy.

Frimpong, according to the club, will not be available for team selection until after the international break when the injury sustained is expected to have healed up.

The Dutch defender’s injury was confirmed by the club’s manager, Arne Slot, on Thursday during a press briefing ahead of the team’s game against Newcastle scheduled for next Monday.

The Netherlands international was substituted late on in his Premier League debut against Bournemouth last week.

Frimpong featured in both the Community Shield, where he found the back of the net against Crystal Palace, and in their Premier League opener with Bournemouth last Friday.

