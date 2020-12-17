JUST IN: Lewandowski beats Messi, Ronaldo to FIFA 2020 player award

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has named Poland and German club, Bayern Munich, striker, Robert Lewandowski, the best men player of the year for 2020, beating Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, and Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo, to the coveted prize.

Also, his Bayern teammate, Manuel Neuer, was awarded the best goalkeeper award at the event held on Thursday for captaining the German champions to lift the trophies.

The global body also named Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, was named the best coach for the just-concluded season after guiding the club to retain the English Premier League trophy, peeping Bayern manager, Hansi Flick, and Leeds United coach, Marcelo Bielsa, to the award.

The forward, Lewandowski, who was adjudged the best for 2019-20 season, scored 55 goals in 47 appearances for the German club that lifted Bundesliga, Champions League, and DFB-Pokal to equal a treble for the season.

In all competitions, Lewandowski was the top scorer, assisting Bayern Munich to lift all the competitions it participated in during the year.

The 32-year-old has continued his stunning form into the new season and, barely 24 hours ago, he scored his 250th goal in the Bundesliga to help Bayern to an important win.