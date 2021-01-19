Just In: Leicester reclaims Premier league summit, defeats Chelsea 2-0

It would be recalled that after their fourth-round FA Cup clash against Brentford, Leicester returned to top-flight action looking to continue their good form when they travel to face Everton. Chelsea, meanwhile, host Wolves after their FA Cup contest with Luton Town.
Former Premier League champion, Leicester City, has reclaimed the lead on the table with 38 points after defeating their London opponent, Chelsea 2-0 during their week 19 game.
During the match played at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, gave the Brenden Rogers team the first goal lead before James Maddison added another three minutes after Chelsea were denied a penalty by Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Following the defeat, their opponent has remained in the eight position, the spot they were before the encounter the Foxes who took the lead after just nine minutes when a long-range effort from Ndidi cannoned into the bottom-left corner off the post,
To salvage a point for the Londoners, the manager, Frank Lampard, brought in Hakim Ziyech for Kai Havertz and Timo Werner for Callum Hodson-Odoi in the second half, with Werner having a goal ruled out for offside, but the hosts comfortably held on to claim the three points.