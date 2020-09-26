JUST IN: Lebanon PM resigns amid political impasse

After winning supports of major parties in Lebanon, the country’s Prime Minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, has announced his resignation from office after efforts to address political crisis rocking the country did not yield desired results.

Adib said that after reviewing the task, he discovered there were several interests and that since he could not cope with parties demand, it was wise that he steps down from task of forming a government for the country.

Some of the tasks given to the former prime minister-designate was to ensure that Lebanon has a government and address facing financial crisis that had affected country’s economy.

The former prime minister-designate, who announced his resignation on Saturday after a closed door meeting with President Michel Aoun, said that his efforts to line up a non-partisan cabinet that would include a financial officials that can help turn around the country’s economy after the Beirut port explosion.

Adib, a former ambassador to Berlin, was picked last month to form a cabinet after the last government led by Hassan Diab resigned following the Beirut port blast on August 4 that killed about 200 people.

But the formation of a new government was hit by a logjam over the demand of two dominant Shia parties – Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement – to name Shia ministers in the cabinet.

Shia leaders feared being sidelined as Adib, a Sunni Muslim, sought to shake up appointments to ministries, some of which have been controlled by the same faction for years, politicians said.

The efforts to form the Lebanese government failed despite French pressure on sectarian leaders to rally together to deal with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.